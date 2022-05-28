Britt Baker Gets Flak For Naming Sasha Banks Her Dream Opponent

Britt Baker got slammed by fans online when she said that Sasha Banks is her dream opponent.

In a recent interview, Baker was asked who she would like to face in the ring. Since Banks has been trending, Baker said she would love to face her.

“Since it’s a pretty hot topic right now, I’m going to say Sasha Banks.… I think she is one of the top draws in all of WWE. She’s such a superstar, she’s such a good wrestler. She’s definitely somebody that I would love to wrestle,” Baker said.

Speaking to KXST-AM The Playmakers, Baker revealed that she got a lot of criticism from fans for wanting to face Banks (as transcribed by SEScoops):

“I literally answered an interview question. I didn’t call Sasha Banks out, I didn’t say, ‘Hey, this match needs to happen.’ I was just asked a question and I gave an answer,” Baker explained.

“They said what’s a cool dream match that you would like to have and Sasha is one of my favorite wrestlers. It wasn’t me challenging her, or challenging WWE. All I did was just say ‘Hey this is a cool dream match.’

“Her fans and the WWE fans and even just some wrestling fans, in general, did not like that and I don’t even think they read the whole interview. They read the clickbait and they run with it. They create such a nasty narrative when they don’t even know what they’re talking about and it is so frustrating.

“Because in my position, I am not going to respond to @John515 that has 19 followers. But I want to respond to John with 19 followers and tell him to shut the hell up, you don’t even know what you’re talking about!” Baker clarified.

Ironically, in that same interview, Britt Baker talked about the rampant toxic negativity on social media. She spoke about the cyberbullying that celebrities have to face online, to the point where she believes that some people just go to Twitter so that they can say something nasty and mean.

“I think people just go on to Twitter just to be heard in a negative way. They just want to say something nasty and hateful and mean, so they will go on to Twitter for literally no [other] reason and they just say it and make sure they tag you in it, too,” Baker said.

Baker also talked about the impact this has on celebs and how it can have serious real-world consequences, like someone taking their life. You can read the excerpt here.