Is The Rock Head of the Table? Not According to Solo Sikoa

Who is the real ‘Head of the Table?’ The Rock or Roman Reigns?

Both men come from the esteemed Anoa’I wrestling family and are arguably the two most successful wrestlers from the dynasty.

The Head of The Table

Roman Reigns has spent the past two years claiming to be Head of the Table, but The Rock recently laid claim to that moniker.

Speaking to The Rundown last month, The Rock made it clear who he considered the be the pinnacle member of their family.

“Who is head of the table? Without saying any names, you’re looking into his eyes right now Dwayne Johnson.

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa isn’t impressed by the Brahma Bull’s comments, and made it clear to Republic World who he feels is in charge (via eWrestlingNews.)

“He is not here in WWE so I don’t know what table he is talking about, there are other tables in the family. I don’t know if he got a pick specifically on which table he is talking about. “I know Roman is head of our table, that’s the table I said. But you know when the time presents itself man, rock and roll, that’ll be something cool to see down the road.” Solo Sikoa.

The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns – Will it Happen?

With both The Rock and Reigns claiming to be Head of the Table, many assume a match between the two will happen.

It is believed that The Rock could challenge his cousin at WrestleMania 39 given that the show will take place in Los Angeles.

The Rock is one of the busiest stars in Hollywood, but his filming schedule is suspiciously free for the first quarter of 2023.

With that said, Brian Gewirtz recently reminded fans that The Rock is kicking off his XFL league in early 2023, which will also keep him busy.