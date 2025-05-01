Joe Hendry’s Theme Song Makes History In iTunes Charts

Joe Hendry has become a fan favorite not only for his in-ring performances but also for his musical talents. Now, the people of the Philippines have shown that they, too, believe in the reigning TNA World Champion.

Hendry’s theme song, I Believe in Joe Hendry, has charted at #28 on the iTunes Philippines Top Songs chart. This marks the first time a wrestling theme song has ever entered this chart, highlighting Hendry’s growing international appeal. While WWE remains the global leader in pro wrestling, it’s TNA’s top star who just made music history.

Hendry’s popularity extends beyond TNA, as he’s become a familiar face to WWE audiences as well. Following his high-profile match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, Hendry has been involved in an ongoing feud with Trick Williams, spanning both TNA and WWE NXT. After Williams ambushed him at TNA Rebellion, Hendry sought retribution on this week’s NXT, only to fall victim to a surprise attack from Dark State.

Hendry continues to release new theme songs that mock and taunt his opponents in TNA Wrestling, including AJ Francis and Ryan Nemeth. Whether a WWE Superstar will be next to face Hendry’s lyrical jabs remains to be seen.