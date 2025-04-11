Update On Joe Hendry’s TNA Rebellion Status Following Recent Injury

Joe Hendry is not letting his injury get in the way of being a defending champion.

The TNA world title holder was revealed to be dealing with a rotator cuff injury last week, putting his status for the upcoming Rebellion PPV in question.

The viral star made an appearance on the April 10 episode of Impact to provide an update on his health. Hendry revealed that the medical professionals have advised him against wrestling, though he has decided to still defend his title.

The TNA Champion was then interrupted by Frankie Kazarian, and it was announced that Joe Hendry will be defending his title against both Kazarian and NXT’s Ethan Page at the upcoming show.

Not only that but Hendry will also be teaming up with Masha Slamovich to fight Kazarian and Tessa Blanchard at TNA Unbreakable on April 17.

Updated TNA Rebellion 2025 Match Card

TNA Rebellion 2025 will be taking place from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, April 27, 2025. Below is the updated card for the show:

Ultimate X Match For X-Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. KC Navarro vs. Leon Slater vs. Matt Cardona vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. TBA

Moose (c) vs. KC Navarro vs. Leon Slater vs. Matt Cardona vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. TBA Six Women Tag Match: Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Rosemary, Xia Brookside and Léi Ying Lee

Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Rosemary, Xia Brookside and Léi Ying Lee Singles Match: Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali

Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali TNA Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) (c) vs. The Nemeth Brothers (Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth)

The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) (c) vs. The Nemeth Brothers (Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth) TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard

Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Ethan Page

