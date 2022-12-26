Tony Khan Believes it is Impossible to Please Everyone in AEW

Tony Khan may present himself as a much different boss than Vince McMahon, but like the former WWE CEO, he believes that not everybody can be happy.

2022 has arguably been AEW’s most difficult year, with multiple injuries to top talent and the fallout from All Out being huge parts of the year.

Throughout 2022, there have been reports of talent being unhappy within AEW, which led to meetings backstage with the roster earlier this year.

Can’t Please Everyone

Unhappy names on any roster in wrestling is nothing new, and the AEW President realizes he can’t please everyone.

In an interview with Fightful Select, Khan said that you’re never going to keep every single person on your roster happen.

The AEW President added that he takes every bit of criticism from talent with a smile.

A “series of circumstances” has led to people not being on Television in a regular role, but no details of those ‘circumstances’ were given.

Unhappy Talent

With such a huge roster (one that is too big in the opinion of some fans) it is not surprising that many names do not make it to TV.

Former TNT Champion Miro has been open with his disapproval of his booking in AEW, and liked a tweet suggesting he would do better if he returned to WWE.

Miro has routinely joked about his lack of TV time (his last match was nearly four months ago) and his wife CJ Perry has suggested he will return to WWE eventually.

Andrade El Idolo, who hasn’t been seen since picking a fight with Sammy Guevara, has also made it clear he is unhappy in AEW.