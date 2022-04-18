Two Top Stars Not Scheduled For Raw, More Live Notes

We have a couple more exclusive news items from tonight’s WWE Raw taping in Buffalo, New York.

As noted earlier, SmackDown star Butch is at Raw. WWE has been running a storyline that Butch keeps going missing, so we’ll see if he pops up on tonight’s broadcast.

SEScoops has learned that The Miz is not scheduled to be at Raw tonight. The Miz kicked off last week’s show by hosting Miz TV with special guest Cody Rhodes.

The segment saw Rhodes drop several “banned” words, including wrestler (instead of Superstar) and belt (instead of championship). Later in the night, Rhodes defeated Miz in singles action.

Additionally, Rey Mysterio Jr. won’t be at Raw either. Mysterio was scheduled to compete against Veer last week, but did not appear due to an undisclosed medical issue. Whatever Mysterio is dealing with, he won’t be back on TV tonight.

Finally, another wrestler who is at the arena is independent star Kayla Sparks.

Sparks “pulled a Rick Rude” back in February when she appeared on episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage on the same night.

Her most recent appearance from WWE came earlier this month when she appeared in Dayna Brooke’s bachelorette party segment.

Raw will feature a double wedding ceremony, with R-Truth officiating the dual marriages between Dana Brooke/Reggie and Tamina/Tozawa. Sparks will likely be an extra at the wedding as a friend of Dana Brooke.

Thank you to everyone at @WWE for the amazing opportunity tonight! I am forever grateful! ??? #workhard #followyourdreams pic.twitter.com/x4Daj0l8d7 — Kayla Sparks ?? (@kaylasparks247) April 5, 2022

Quick Raw Preview: