Triple H Back Working Full-Time at WWE

Paul Levesque (Triple H) has returned to working at the WWE office on a full-time basis according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“Triple H is back in the WWE office full-time now. There is no time frame for Stephanie McMahon to return but she is returning.” – Wrestling Observer Newsletter (5/23/22)

Triple H is WWE’s Executive Vice President for Global Talent Strategy & Development. He also serves as an Executive Producer of the NXT brand.

This development sheds new light on Stephanie McMahon’s decision to take a leave of absence from WWE to focus on her family.

WWE President Nick Khan will be taking over most of Stephanie’s duties.

Triple H has been on his own leave since September 2021, when he suffered a ‘cardiac vent’ that almost took his life.

Back in March, Triple H announced his retirement from active competition. During an interview with Stephen A. Smith for ESPN, he revealed he’s had a defibrillator pacemaker installed in his chest.

