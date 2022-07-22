Update on Chris Jericho’s Injury

An update has surfaced on an injury Chris Jericho recently sustained.

Jericho was featured on the main event of Fyter Fest night three. This was a special edition of AEW Dynamite.

Jericho went one-on-one with Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match. The Jericho Appreciation Society was suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

JAS members ended up being let out of the cage when Ruby Soho, who was in control of the cage, was attacked by Tay Conti and Anna Jay.

Jericho ended up winning the match thanks to the interference but Kingston got the last laugh.

Eddie threw Jericho into a barbed wire board to end the broadcast. When Dynamite went off the air, Jericho was stretched out.

(Photo: AEW)

Chris Jericho Suffers Broken Nose

There was a spot in the match where Eddie Kingston was holding up a chair covered in barbed wire. Jericho countered with the Code Breaker but as Kingston went down for the move, the chair caught Jericho right on the bridge of the nose.

Both AEW and Jericho have revealed the injury status. It is indeed a broken nose.

Despite winning last night's Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match on #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Night 3, along with cuts and bruises, @IAmJericho also suffered a broken nose at the hands of @MadKing1981 #EddieKingston. See highlights from all the action here – https://t.co/A3x6jnF1WX pic.twitter.com/lqOCXH2QdE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

Here’s a video clip of what caused the injury:

With the angle after the match and having sustained a legit injury, it appears Chris Jericho will spend a brief period of time off TV. At the very least, he’ll probably take a few weeks off from having matches.

Time will tell if the feud between Jericho and Kingston is over. At the end of the Fyter Fest night three broadcast, commentator Excalibur did say Eddie Kingston finally delivered what he promised despite losing the match.

We’ve updated our Wrestling Injuries Tracker to reflect Chris Jericho’s broken nose.