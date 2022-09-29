Update On MJF’s Absence, How Warner Bros Feel About His Return

After several months of absence, MJF is back on AEW programming. He is also making media appearances once again and claiming that he is getting paid a lot more money than he did before.

We have an update on the AEW star’s absence and how he spent his time away from the promotion, courtesy of Fightful Select.

MJF himself has been claiming that he didn’t leave his house for three months. According to the site, it’s actually mostly true. The 26-year-old did not have any contact with most people in AEW, including many friends, throughout his hiatus following Double or Nothing.

The AEW talent did shoot some stuff with the crew of Impractical Jokers. He was seen at Disney in the Summer once too, but he stayed away from social media and refrained from going out in public much.

There hasn’t been a confirmation of MJF’s claims about not signing a contract extension. Though he is now in a much more favorable situation financially.

Regardless of his contractual situation, the Devil’s return has had a positive impact on AEW’s TV ratings. He has been involved in some of the highest-rated segments since his comeback.

People within Warner Bros Discovery are said to be happy about MJF’s comeback and they have pointed to him being a rating success for the AEW shows.