Two AEW Stars Express Frustration With Their Booking On Dynamite

Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison collectively known as Varsity Blondes in AEW have joined the list of stars who seem to be frustrated with their position in the promotion.

During the August 17 episode of Dynamite, the two AEW stars were squashed in a match by The Gun Club. This bout lasted for only about 30 seconds.

The match ended so quickly that Pillman Jr. never even got to tag in. He was jumped by Colten Gunn. Colten went on to hit a Colt 45 on Garrison and picked up a pinfall victory.

This short match was a way to set up a heel turn for The Gun Club. They turned on their father Billy Gunn after this bout and joined forces with Stokely Hathaway.

The Varsity Blondes Are Not Happy

The Varsity Blondes seemed to be unhappy with the fact that they were used as enhancement talents on the show. Griff Garrison took on his Twitter after this bout and wrote ‘Frustrated’:

Frustrated — Griff Garrison (@griffgarrison1) August 18, 2022

His partner Brian Pillman Jr. then started retweeting posts that criticized how the tag team was used during their appearance on Dynamite.

These two have now joined Miro and Andrade, who recently expressed frustrations with their AEW booking on social media in a similar manner.