Vince McMahon’s demeanor at SmackDown, WWE budget cuts & more

Some backstage notes from the July 8 episode of WWE SmackDown have surfaced.

The latest edition of the blue brand’s show emanated from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX. Fans got to see the return of WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who received quite the pep talk from his Special Counsel Paul Heyman.

Also featured on the show was a rematch between Ronda Rousey and Natalya. Shinsuke Nakamura took on Ludwig Kaiser, while Drew McIntyre mixed it up with Butch.

There were some key things to note behind the scenes.

Vince McMahon Avoids Controversial Topic

(via WWE)

Hours before SmackDown went on the air, The Wall Street Journal reported more hush pacts involving Vince McMahon and four other women.

One female is allegedly a former WWE talent who was coerced into giving Vince oral sex, demoted, and then wasn’t re-signed in 2005 once she declined further sexual advances.

PWInsider reports that while backstage at SmackDown this week, Vince didn’t address the latest report. Sources told PWInsider that the feeling behind the scenes was Vince avoiding the “elephant in the room.”

Budget Cuts Negatively Impact SmackDown

WWE producer Jason Jordan wasn’t backstage for SmackDown as he and his wife are expecting a baby any moment now. Adam Pearce filled in for him.

Budget cuts have also made it difficult for producers. Joe Hennig (Curtis Axel) and Ariya Daivari haven’t been brought in for work due to the budget cuts. They had been appearing on a probationary basis.

This has caused a lot of strain on producers as the workload is mounting.

Other Notes

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were not backstage for SmackDown this week. Bruce Prichard returned after spending some time away to recover from surgery.