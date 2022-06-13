Vince McMahon Has Had Conversations About WWE’s Next Biggest Star

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has had talks with one superstar on potentially becoming the face of the company.

It’s no secret that Roman Reigns is the top star in WWE. With that said, the “Tribal Chief” isn’t getting any younger. Reigns recently turned 37 years old and he inked a new deal with the company for fewer dates.

Next is Cody Rhodes, who has brought some new life into the Monday Night Raw brand but he’s currently sidelined due to an injury. Upon his return, he’ll also be 37 years old.

WWE has to get younger at some point and one current champion may spearhead that movement.

Is Theory The Next Face of WWE?

At the age of 24 and with momentum behind him, Theory looks poised to be a top star in the near future. He’s the current WWE United States Champion.

On TV, Vince McMahon has called him the new “Chosen One” but it isn’t just for show. Reports have suggested that Vince sees Theory as the next John Cena.

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Theory revealed he’s had conversations with Vince about being the next face of WWE.

“Yeah, because I wanted him to know that this was never a second choice for me. This was always the only thing. Nothing against college or stuff like that, you can do that at any time. For me, I never had a plan B. It was this or nothing.

“I was so heavy believing in myself at a very young age that, when these guys are at parties in high school, I’m in the gym and I’m training. I finish a job in a warehouse, working 8 pm to 8 am, I’m tired as hell, but I have to get up and workout because if I don’t, I’m gonna fall off. I’m gonna keep pushing until the next day.

“It’s that mentality and those little things. Everything that happens in life, happens for a reason. The build-up of all these huge moments that have been happening. Could this be the big build-up to get me ready for someone like John Cena?

“I’m gonna be honest, there are a lot of huge attractions, but I don’t think it gets any bigger than John Cena. Whether you’re a fan or not, you can’t deny his work ethic and what he’s done for WWE.

“To me, being in that position where I could possibly be the face, just thinking of how much work there is, it’s insane. My hats off to that. It takes a hell of a human, a man, an anomaly, somebody who can pull that off. It’s insane.

“I feel like my brain will go crazy if I try to think of all this stuff to get there. If I just enjoy every moment and give it my best, it should be a good ride.

“I’m not saying it’s going to be easy, but I definitely keep my head on straight and keep moving forward.”

Both Theory and John Cena have hinted at facing off at SummerSlam on July 30. It’s been reported by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer that this is indeed WWE’s plan in an effort to elevate Theory.

Quotes via Fightful.