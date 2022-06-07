Vince McMahon once Yelled at Bray Wyatt for Not Doing Spider Walk

WWE CEO Vince McMahon was left furious at Bray Wyatt for not doing a spider walk during a match, Matt Hardy has claimed.

Wyatt was with WWE until 2021 when he was released in July, shocking fans who had enjoyed the last two years of his tenure as part of the Firefly Funhouse.

Before Wyatt’s transformation in 2019, he teamed with Matt Hardy, with the pair capturing the RAW Tag Team Championships at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star recalled McMahon’s irate reaction after a match.

”He [Vince McMahon] said ’Bray, why didn’t you do that spider walk. What’s wrong with you. You’re not in shape, can you not do it anymore?’ He really laid into him and then he said, ‘you’re not even playing the gimmick’. It was just like reaming.”

This is just the latest example of the strange relationship McMahon had with the former two-time Universal Champion.

During an earlier episode of his podcast, Matt said that Bray often seemed like a son to the WWE Chairman.

“When he would do things that he liked, he would love him and he would really give him everything that he could possibly give him. He would bend over backward to try and accommodate him. But then when he did something he didn’t like, he hated, like he was going to lock him away for good.”

Wyatt hasn’t wrestled since his release from WWE and has been focussing on a movie project with Jason Baker.

Thanks to ITR Wrestling for the transcription.