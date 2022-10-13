Wrestler Returns at AEW Dynamite

AEW made its long-awaited debut to Toronto, Canada on Wednesday. They featured various Canadians, including the debut of Renee Paquette and the return of Shawn Spears.

Spears returned in a segment after Wardlow and Samoa Joe faced QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto. Wardlow put Marshall in the Powerbomb Symphony twice when he was interrupted by Brian Cage and Prince Nana. He was mad that they stuck their nose in their business with FTR. Cage asked where FTR was and he got his answer when they made their way to the ring.

FTR brought out a mystery opponent for a match on Rampage. Someone from Ontario and the show starts at 10 (as Cash Wheeler counted on his fingers). Dax Harwood said it’s “the pinnacle of professional wrestling” when the number 10 popped up on the screen. The fans were more than happy for the return of “The Chairman”.

Spears tossed Aaron Solo into the ring to set him up for the “Big Rig”.

Shawn Spears has been MIA

Spears has been missing from AEW programming since May 25. He lost to Wardlow in a steel cage match. With MJF off television for several months, Spears was also missing from programming.

Earlier today Spears tweeted “11.”

He has since changed his Twitter avi to the number 10.