WWE & AEW Stars Team Up for Fashion Runway

Wrestlers from both WWE and All Elite Wrestling were able to put their differences aside last weekend to strut their stuff as part of a fashion runway.

During a celebrity fashion show in Pittsburgh, PA, stars from both companies walked the runway, wearing outfits from David Alan Clothing.

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow was on hand to show off the clothes and removed them on the runway.

Shawn Spears gave fans a little dance during his performance, while AEW’s lawyer and manager ‘Smart’ Mark Sterling had someone play an electric violin for his walk.

Sterling also handed out business cards to those in the audience.

As for WWE, Braun Strowman walked the runway and was also billed under his real name Adam Scherr.

The event also featured former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley.

Lastly @MarkSterlingEsq did his thing on the runway while being accompanied by a guy playing an electric violin! #aew #WrestlingTwitter #WrestlingAndFashion pic.twitter.com/7y37wDZwR2 — vjstylez412 (@vjstylez412) September 11, 2022

Strutting their Stuff

It’s not just male wrestlers who have been walking the runway in the name of fashion recently.

Last week, Sasha Banks and Naomi participated in a fashion runway as part of New York Fashion Week.

This is the latest public appearance by the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, who haven’t been seen since walking out of Monday Night Raw during the May 16, 2022, episode.

Despite belief that the pair were set to leave WWE, there has been reports that Banks and Naomi have agreed to return under the company’s new regime.

Reports have suggested that Banks and Naomi could return to WWE TV within a matter of weeks.

