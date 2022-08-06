WWE Announces Starting Date For Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament

WWE has confirmed that the announced tournament to crown new Women’s Tag Team Champions will finally begin on Raw this Monday.

The tag titles have been vacant since the last champions Sasha Banks and Naomi infamously walked out of the May 16 episode of the Red Branded Show.

The duo reportedly left the women’s tag titles on the desk of the then Executive Vice President of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.

WWE went on to bury both Banks and her partner on TV after this, and they announced a tournament to crown new champions.

However, the company provided no update on the announced tournament in the following weeks, leaving fans puzzled about the future of the titles.

WWE saw a big behind the scene change between this, with Vince McMahon retiring from the company and Triple H taking over the creative duties.

Now the promotion has confirmed that the tournament will finally begin on Monday. Though they have not revealed the brackets for the same just yet.

There has also been reports that both Sasha Banks and Naomi could be returning to WWE soon but there is no update on if any creative plans are in place for the former champions.