WWE Fans Ejected After Throwing Drink At Scarlett During Live Event

WWE held their usual Saturday Night’s Main Event house show this past weekend in Peoria, Illinois. However, the show would later take an unfortunate turn.

“The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre rekindled his rivalry with Karrion Kross in a bout between the two. Accordingly, Kross’ real-life wife and on-screen manager, Scarlett, accompanied him to ringside. During their match, a routine spot occurred, where Scarlett fueled up their heel roles, slapping McIntyre as the referee was distracted.

As a heel, Scarlett certainly drew disfavor from the crowd, but on this night, that heat was turned up to the extreme, as multiple fans were soon ejected and the police arrived.

Following her slap to McIntyre, Scarlett pivoted to gauge the crowd’s reaction, but was met by an alcoholic beverage, to the face. A woman from the third row reportedly launched the drink at “The Smoke Show.”

Security then quickly attended to Scarlett, checking on her safety. Eventually, the WWE fan and her family in attendance would all be ejected, before a member of the crew cleaned up the mess at ringside.

After getting cleaned off, Scarlett posted a tweet about the incident, with a clear message for the woman who threw the drink at her.

As a classy woman from Chicago, I’m not surprised that something like this would happen in Peoria. PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo. Scarlett, via Twitter

McIntyre vs Kross

Prior to Saturday’s match, Drew McIntyre and Kross last met inside a steel cage at WWE Crown Jewel. There, he defeated Kross, but later revealed to be battling a severe case of the flu, per PWInsider. Although he was highly sick, McIntyre was “adamant” about the match going on. McIntyre soon pivoted his attention to a new venture though.

McIntyre soon returned on the November 11th edition of SmackDown, evening the odds for Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch, as they fended off the Bloodline to close out the show ahead of the company’s impending Survivor Series: WarGames pay-per-view.