Did WWE Find a WrestleMania Headliner at Summerslam Try-Outs?

Over Summerslam weekend, WWE hosted a series of try-outs in Nashville, Tennessee.

Several athletes, including NBA star Dwight Howard tried out, hoping to earn a contract with WWE.

Headlining WrestleMania

Triple H conducted the Summerslam tryouts, in his first major role as the new Head of WWE Talent Relations.

In addition to ‘The Game’ Paul Heyman was present to observe those trying to earn a WWE contract, and was impressed by some of the names he saw.

Heyman spoke to “Bleacher Report” about the try-outs and sees big things in the future of some of the athletes (via Wrestling Inc.)

“There are plenty of people I saw today that are qualified. Are they going to main-event WrestleMania? There’s a few people I can see that happening with, but not everyone, and I’m very excited about working with them in the future. But not all of them.”

“There’s a few people I can see that happening with.” Paul Heyman on some of the Summerslam try-out athletes possibly headlining WrestleMania.

Heyman added that while not everyone is destined to headline WWE’s biggest event of the year, but that’s not all the company is looking for.

“If you’re not going to main-event WrestleMania, are you a disruptor? Are you someone who’s going to change the industry? Are you someone who’s going to give us a vision that we don’t have? Someone who’s 20 better not look at this industry the same way I do.”

WWE reportedly signed 14 of the 50 athletes who tried out for the company over Summerslam weekend.