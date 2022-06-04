WWE Legend Thinks Hangman Page’s AEW World Title Run Deserved Better

One WWE Hall of Famer doesn’t believe “Hangman” Adam Page got all the perks of being a world champion.

Page lost the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing on May 29. He was pinned by CM Punk after hesitation cost Hangman.

Page was considering blasting Punk with his championship but he decided against it. He went for the Buckshot Lariat but it was countered by the GTS.

Booker T on Hangman’s Run

(AEW)

During an edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said he feels Hangman Page’s title reign lacked a big feel and it wasn’t through any fault of the former champion.

“As far as Hangman Adam Page, he’s a damn good worker. I don’t think there was a highlight put on his title run. I don’t think he got any of the glitz and glamor.”

“It’s almost like one of those things when you become the champion, but you’re not in the main event. You’re just on the show and you’re not the main event.”

Booker T went on to say that he did agree that CM Punk was the right choice to defeat Hangman. He was looking forward to seeing how long AEW could ride the “gravy train.”

Booker’s comments were made before AEW announced that Punk suffered an injury. As a result, an interim title will now be put in place.

There’s currently no timeline for CM Punk’s return but he will need surgery.

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co.