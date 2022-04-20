WWE No Longer Penalizing Talents for Marijuana Use (Report)

WWE Superstars shouldn’t have to worry about being drug tested tomorrow, as the company reportedly no longer penalizes talents for the use of marijuana.

Today is “4/20” and Fightful reports that WWE stars haven’t been fined or suspended for the use of marijuana in “years.” The company used to fine talents $2,500 for the use of marijuana. The report did add that talents are still tested for “everything” but as for marijuana in particular, there will no longer be fines handed out.

WWE’s corporate website still officially lists a $2,500 fine for marijuana use, however, it’s rumored the section was quietly removed from the Wellness Policy. You can read that section for yourself here below:

“B. FOR POSITIVE MARIJUANA DRUG TESTS

In the event of any positive test for marijuana, the WWE Talent shall be fined Two Thousand Five Hundred US Dollars ($2,500.00) per positive test, which shall be deducted from the WWE Talent’s downside guarantee.”

It’s also rumored that Randy Orton was a big advocate for getting the policy amended for marijuana use. Additionally, his current tag team partner and one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, Matt Riddle, also was very outspoken about abolishing penalizations for marijuana use during his time in NXT. Another star who was outspoken on the matter in NXT was Kona Reeves.

Reeves was released from the company in August of 2021. Interestingly enough, the first major push-back from WWE talents came back in the 90s, championed by WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart. Hart noted that the use of marijuana was a far better alternative to the other methods wrestlers would use to cope with pain.

Now, on 4/20, the likes of MVP and RK-Bro are openly celebrating the holiday. MVP recently released a 4/20-themed rap, while RK-Bro just dropped a shirt for the holiday.