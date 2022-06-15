WWE Had Plans For Troy Donovan Before Sudden Release

Troy Donovan was released from WWE earlier this month, but this wasn’t a decision that been in the works.

Donovan had served as ‘Two Dimes,’ one of Tony D’Angelo’s ‘family’ on WWE NXT 2.0, but was cut due to what’s being described as a “policy issue.”

Plans for Donovan

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that WWE had taped several weeks of segments for D’Angelo’s family in advance and that these segments included Donovan (via Sporto.)

“So they taped the stuff with Tony D’Angelo’s family, so they may have to re-edit this thing because Two Dimes was already taped for two more weeks. Although, I guess they don’t have to. They could probably still show him for those two weeks, it’s not the end of the world. ”

Meltzer didn’t specify whether the segments will be scrapped entirely, whether they will be edited to remove Donovan or if they will need to be refilmed.

While this isn’t “the end of the world” as Meltzer has made clear, it does reveal that WWE had no plans on releasing Donovan up until very recently.

Neither WWE nor Donovan have said what the policy issue was that led to his abrupt release.

Donovan’s Statement

We may never learn what led to Troy Donovan’s release, but the former NXT 2.0 Superstar has addressed his departure on social media.

While he didn’t specify what led to his departure, Donovan did say that mistakes were made and lessons learned during his brief tenure with the company.

Donovan also thanked fans for their support, calling his release a “bump in the road.”