WWE Raw Superstar Responds To John Cena’s Tease For A Match

A WWE superstar on the Monday Night Raw brand has responded to John Cena teasing a match against him.

Cena is no longer on the year-after-year grind in WWE. He has longed paid his dues and has become a hot ticket in Hollywood.

With that said, the “Doctor of Thuganomics” still makes room for WWE whenever he can.

Theory Fires Back At John Cena

During a recent TikTok fan Q&A, John Cena said his favorite current WWE superstar is Theory. He also said the WWE United States Champion is the most in need of an Attitude Adjustment.

Both times, Cena pointed to his eyes and back at the camera in a clear sign that he’s targeting Theory.

Vince McMahon‘s new “chosen one” took to his Twitter account to respond to Cena’s hint.

Stop playing dress up and do something then @JohnCena https://t.co/u8WCT0VdID — Theory (@_Theory1) June 3, 2022

“Stop playing dress up and do something then.”

For weeks, Theory has been trying to goad John Cena into facing him. He even teased putting the U.S. gold on the line against Cena at SummerSlam this July.

Theory has a title defense scheduled for Hell in a Cell on June 5. He will be taking on Mustafa Ali inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.