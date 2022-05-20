WWE Possibly Addressing Sasha Banks-Naomi Situation Tonight On SmackDown

WWE might be speaking out on the situation involving Sasha Banks and Naomi on the May 20 episode of SmackDown.

During the May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw, Sasha and Naomi were scheduled to perform in a six-pack challenge. That plan went out the window when the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions exited the building due to creative differences.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that WWE officials have had internal discussions on whether or not to address the situation on SmackDown tonight.

We're told there has been discussion of addressing Sasha Banks' and Naomi's status' on Smackdown. Neither are listed for the show. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 20, 2022

“We’re told there has been discussion of addressing Sasha Banks’ and Naomi’s status’ on Smackdown. Neither are listed for the show.”

This wouldn’t be the first time WWE publicly addresses the actions of Sasha Banks and Naomi. The company issued a statement the same night that the Women’s Tag Team Champions made their abrupt exit.

