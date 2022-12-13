WWE sent Matt Riddle to Rehab (Report)

Rumors have been swirling about why WWE pulled Matt Riddle off TV a few days ago. The storyline reason is that Solo Sikoa hit Riddle with an Asiatic spike and a Samoan Bulldozer. He was placed in a neck brace and put on a stretcher.

On December 9, WWE tweeted that the Superstar would be out of action for six weeks.

BREAKING: Due to the attack by @WWESoloSikoa on #WWERaw, @SuperKingofBros is expected to be out of action for six weeks. #SmackDown — WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2022

Matt Riddle Sent to Rehab

Matt Riddle was originally supposed to face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam when the match was inexplicably moved to Clash at the Castle the following month. Bodyslam.net is reporting that Riddle failed a drug test. If he failed another drug test, he would have to go to rehab or be fired.

According to Cassidy Haynes’ reporting, Riddle has either already entered rehab or will start soon. If he has entered a 30-day treatment, he will likely be able to return in the six week timeframe WWE has written him off for. It would put his return before Royal Rumble or WWE could potentially save his return for the rumble match itself.

Haynes also reportedly asked what the failed drug test was for and noted that WWE no longer tests for marijuana.