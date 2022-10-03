WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan Reacts To Being Left Off Extreme Rules Poster

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is scheduled to put the title on the line against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match at the Premium Live Event on October 8th.

Liv became a fan favorite leading up to WWE Money in the Bank and the 28-year-old won the ladder match to earn a future title shot. She wasted no time cashing in and defeated Ronda to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the same night. The Baddest Woman on the Planet had just successfully defended the title against Natalya when Liv decided to cash in.

The two stars met again at WWE SummerSlam in a match that ended in controversy. It appeared that Liv had tapped out but Ronda’s shoulders were down during the submission move and the referee counted to three. Ronda went crazy after the match, attacked Liv and the referee, and was subsequently suspended.

She recently returned to SmackDown to announce that her suspension was lifted and also got WWE Official Adam Pearce in an armbar. Pearce announced over the weekend that he will be returning to WWE tonight. Ronda won a Fatal 5-Way on the September 9th episode of SmackDown to earn a title shot at Extreme Rules.

Liv Morgan Reacts To Being Left Off WWE Extreme Rules Poster

The official WWE on BT Sport tweeted out an Extreme Rules poster to hype the event that only featured Ronda Rousey on it. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan quickly responded and told the company that they can keep their s***** poster.

I was never supposed to be your girl @WWE but the people made me THEIR girl. Keep ur s***** poster.

A wrestling fan created a poster featuring the SmackDown Women’s Champion and Liv retweeted the image and tagged WWE.

Liv Morgan defeated Lacey Evans on the September 23rd episode of SmackDown. After the match, the champion put Lacey on a table and climbed to the top rope. She connected with a Senton through the table and said that she is "ready to get Extreme" to the camera.