Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release Just Got Even Weirder

Bray Wyatt remains a free agent nearly one year after his WWE release last summer. The 3-time WWE Champion has kept a low profile in recent months, despite expectations that a star of his caliber would resurface somewhere by now.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer hinted that there’s good reason that WWE has not re-signed the third generation Superstar.

During a discussion about plans to incorporate supernatural elements into Judgment Day faction, Meltzer dropped some cryptic information about Wyatt’s status.

“He was fired having to do with things that I probably shouldn’t talk about.” Dave Meltzer on Bray Wyatt.

Why did WWE release Bray Wyatt?

“[Wyatt] was fired for reasons having nothing to do with being over or not over and he was not fired having to do with his gimmick,” said Meltzer (via Wrestling News).

“He was fired having to do with things that I probably shouldn’t talk about, so I’m not going to start a can of worms. It’s got nothing to do with that. He also had health issues, as far as being kept out of action and everything like that.”

Bray Wyatt was one of WWE’s highest-paid performers at the time of his release. Meltzer added that Wyatt was making nearly $4 million per year, behind only Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. This type of money explains why he hasn’t turned up elsewhere, such as AEW. It also shows how much WWE valued his services.

Wyatt’s Next Move

Earlier this month, there was speculation that Wyatt could return at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. That event came and went with no signs of the man behind The Fiend mask.

