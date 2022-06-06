WWE Superstar Busted Open Badly at Hell in a Cell (Video)

A WWE superstar suffered a nasty cut at the conclusion of his match.

WWE Hell in a Cell took place inside Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The premium live event got started with a banger as Bianca Belair successfully defended the Raw Women’s Championship against Asuka and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match.

The show also featured a mixed six-person tag team match with AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan taking on Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.

AJ Styles Leaks Blood

The Judgment Day ended up winning the match but fans noticed a doctor was checking on someone on the outside. Both Styles and Priest were on the outside but it ended up being Styles who was hurt.

Styles was busted open badly, seemingly from a spot where Edge threw him in a corner and he fell to the floor.

Here is footage of Styles’ bloody affair courtesy of Fiending For Followers.