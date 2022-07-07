WWE Superstar Moved to SmackDown Brand

One WWE superstar is now calling SmackDown home.

In the land of WWE, changes certainly aren’t rare. We’ve seen tons of character overhauls and performers switching shows.

Whether that’s from Raw to SmackDown, NXT to Raw, SmackDown to NXT, and so on and so forth, things shift in WWE all the time.

When it comes to this superstar, in particular, a switch in brands was obvious but it has now been set in stone.

Liv is SmackDown

(via WWE)

PWInsider reports that internally, Liv Morgan is now a full-time member of the SmackDown roster.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise seeing as how Liv successfully cashed in her briefcase at Money in the Bank on July 2. She pinned Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Liv appeared on the post-MITB edition of Raw and teamed with Bianca Belair. The two defeated Natalya and Carmella.

It won’t be long before we find out what’s next for Liv Morgan on the road to SummerSlam. It’s been reported that a proper match with Rousey is in the cards.