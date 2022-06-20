WWE in Trouble With ANOTHER Investigation

WWE has certainly had a difficult time over the past week with multiple investigations taking place throughout the company.

Last week, it was announced that Vince McMahon is under investigation over an alleged affair and $3 million ‘hush money’ payout, an investigation that has seen McMahon step down as WWE CEO.

Not long after, it was reported that the law firm Scott+Scott would be investigating members of the company’s management to determine if they’ve breached their duties to the company and its shareholders.

Another Investigation

As if having the Chairman and several high-profile names being investigated wasn’t bad enough, WWE is now facing another investigation.

The Schall Law Firm have announced that they are investigating claims on behalf of the company’s investors, alleging that there have been violations of the securities law.

The investigation will focus on whether WWE made false or misleading statements important to investors, or did not inform investors on matters that they should have been told about.

A statement by the law firm suggests that by not informing investors about the investigation into McMahon (and John Laurinaitis,) WWE kept vital information that would have been important to investors.

Any shareholders who have suffered a loss due to WWE have been asked to get in contact with the firm.

McMahon’s next move

On SmackDown, Vince McMahon made his first public appearance since stepping down as WWE CEO but did not address the ongoing investigation.

Instead, McMahon stressed the ‘Together’ part of WWE’s tagline ‘Then. Now. Forever. Together,’ and welcomed fans to the show.

McMahon has vowed to respect the result of the investigation, no matter the outcome, though many believe that he will survive the investigation into the alleged affair.