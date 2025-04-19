AJ Styles: I Would Love To Wrestle One More Match At TNA

AJ Styles is interested in returning to his former home for one more match.

The Phenomenal One first became a big name in wrestling after joining TNA. Styles garnered a fan base in his decade-long run with the company, and it’s the place where he first proved himself to be a main eventer.

With the recent TNA-NXT partnership bringing a number of top TNA stars to WWE, a lot of fans have wondered if we can see some top WWE stars cross the Forbidden Door and make appearances for the Anthem-owned promotion, too.

The former TNA World Champion was asked about the possibility during a recent live signing. AJ Styles said that he’d love to have the opportunity to wrestle one more match in the promotion:

“I love it. You know, I still have a couple of friends there. I would love to have the opportunity to go back and wrestle at least one more match at TNA.”

The WWE star was later also asked which TNA name he would like to step in the ring with if given a chance and he mentioned Frankie Kazarian.

Kazarian had his longest TNA run around the same time as AJ. He had a stint with AEW between 2019 and 2023, but he has since returned to the promotion and been a featured talent for the company.