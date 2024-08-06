AJ Styles Reportedly Set To Return to WWE TV on 8/9 SmackDown

AJ Styles will make his return to WWE programming for the first time in close to two months this Friday, it has been reported. PW Insider has learned that the two-time WWE World Champion is scheduled for this week’s taping in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Styles hasn’t competed on WWE programming since the 6/15 Clash At The Castle PLE in Glasgow, Scotland, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. Despite his absence from TV, Styles hasn’t kept on the sidelines. In July, he competed at the NOAH Destination event against Naomichi Marufuji as part of WWE’s crossover with the Japanese promotion. Styles also competed on WWE’s recent tour of Japan, the company’s first since 2019.

- Advertisement -

WWE SmackDown – August 9

Styles’ reported return will be just one highlight of this Friday’s episode of SmackDown that will deal with the fallout of an explosive SummerSlam in Cleveland. The show will also see the return of Roman Reigns who emerged during the SummerSlam main event between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa.

New WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax is being promoted for SmackDown in Tulsa, as is former champion Bayley. Jax captured the title at SummerSlam in her first title victory since returning to WWE last year. Other names promoted for this Friday’s show include Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair, new United States Champion LA Knight, and Randy Orton.