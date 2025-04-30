Zelina Vega, U.S. Title Win
Backstage Response to Zelina Vega’s WWE Women’s U.S. Title Win

Zelina Vega is the new Women’s United States Champion after dethroning Chelsea Green during the April 25 edition of WWE SmackDown. This victory marks not only a significant milestone for Vega herself but also created a genuine surprise for those watching backstage.

According to PW Insider, WWE personnel were legitimately caught off guard when Vega captured the championship from Green. Most talent watching from behind the curtain had no indication the title would change hands until the referee’s hand struck the mat for the decisive three-count.

One particularly interested observer of Vega’s triumph was her husband, Aleister Black, who made his own dramatic return to WWE during the same episode of SmackDown. With Black’s spectacular comeback and assault on The Miz, coupled with Vega’s championship victory, this episode certainly delivered a memorable night for the couple.

The focus now shifts to Vega’s championship reign. Will she establish herself with a substantial title run, or will the challenges of being a singles champion prove overwhelming? Only time will tell…

