CM Punk Visits WWE SummerSlam 2024 Tryouts In Cleveland

Mere days ahead of his long-awaited return to the ring, CM Punk stopped by the WWE SummerSlam 2024 tryouts in Cleveland, Ohio. Attending the tryouts, Punk spoke about learning the fundamentals of running the ropes, stating that it’s akin to learning how to swim. Punk also enjoyed a chat with WWE SVP of Talent Development Shawn Michaels and had some words of encouragement to those trying out for the company.

WWE SummerSlam Tryouts

For the first time ever, fans have been able to watch the WWE SummerSlam tryouts as part of the OnLocation VIP package. The tryouts have reportedly welcomed some world-class athletes, including NFL signing Atrilleon ‘Trill’ Williams as well as Elijah Holyfield, son of boxing icon Evander Holyfield.

- Advertisement -

WWE has hosted several tryouts over the years in its effort to fill the company’s roster with the best athletes in the world. In 2021, WWE held tryouts over SummerSlam weekend in Las Vegas. Several notable names were recruited following these tryouts including Nikkita Lyons, Tatum Paxley, Edris Enofe, Javier Bernal, and Monday Night Raw’s Maxxine Dupri.

WWE SummerSlam 2024

SummerSlam 2024 will take place on August 3, one day after the Priority Pass tryouts, from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The show will be the second SummerSlam from Cleveland and currently has seven matches announced. In addition to in-ring action, SummerSlam weekend will see Damian Priest: Live, which will include the premiere of his WWE: 24 episode and a live panel from El Campeon.

Keep tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest from these upcoming talent tryouts as well as the Biggest Party of the Summer.