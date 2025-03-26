Brussels Arena Gets WWE Makeover After Historic Raw

During backstage segments at the March 17, episode of WWE Raw, fans will have spotted that Brussels’ Forest National arena was covered in graffiti. Rather than being an act of vandalism, this was art for the venue and now WWE Superstars have literally left their mark.

In a video shared on X, Bayley, Penta, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez all added to the venue’s art. The Superstars shared their names, catchphrases and in Rodriguez’s case, reminded passers-by that she is a three-time Women’s Tag Team Champion.

The March 17, episode of Raw marked WWE’s first televised event in Belgium, bringing the excitement of WWE’s longest-running show to the nation. The show also marked John Cena’s first appearance since his stunning heel turn in Toronto. In the Forest National, Cena lashed out at the fans, arguing that he was no longer giving to fans who had never been satisfied with his efforts.

While it remains to be seen when WWE will return to Brussels, though a PLE can’t be counted out, the promotion now has a permanent spot inside the Forest National. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on WWE’s ongoing tour of Europe as the company continues to barrel forward on the Road to WrestleMania 41.