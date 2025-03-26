Jey Uso Graffiti
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Brussels Arena Gets WWE Makeover After Historic Raw

by Thomas Lowson

During backstage segments at the March 17, episode of WWE Raw, fans will have spotted that Brussels’ Forest National arena was covered in graffiti. Rather than being an act of vandalism, this was art for the venue and now WWE Superstars have literally left their mark.

In a video shared on X, Bayley, Penta, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez all added to the venue’s art. The Superstars shared their names, catchphrases and in Rodriguez’s case, reminded passers-by that she is a three-time Women’s Tag Team Champion.

The March 17, episode of Raw marked WWE’s first televised event in Belgium, bringing the excitement of WWE’s longest-running show to the nation. The show also marked John Cena’s first appearance since his stunning heel turn in Toronto. In the Forest National, Cena lashed out at the fans, arguing that he was no longer giving to fans who had never been satisfied with his efforts.

While it remains to be seen when WWE will return to Brussels, though a PLE can’t be counted out, the promotion now has a permanent spot inside the Forest National. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on WWE’s ongoing tour of Europe as the company continues to barrel forward on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

WWE Road to Clash In Paris Tour Announced for August
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News