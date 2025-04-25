Chad Gable Reacts To WrestleMania 41 Snub: ‘I Got Robbed’

Chad Gable feels robbed.

The former Olympian has been with WWE for over a decade. While he has wrestled in a couple of tag team matches at WrestleMania, the WWE star is yet to make his singles debut at the Show of Shows.

2025 could have been the year of Gable but he was snubbed again. Despite American Made’s ongoing feud with Rey Mysterio and LWO, it was the newcomer El Grande Americano who got a singles match against the Master of 619 at the PPV, instead of the former NXT star.

Chad Gable reacted to meeting disappointment once again in a new Instagram video of Ropebreaks. The non-masked star, said that he was robbed of the opportunity:

“I got robbed again, man. This year, by this new guy, comes out of nowhere. Two matches and he’s on WrestleMania. Can you imagine how I feel? Twelve years in, thirteen years in. I wish him the best of luck, I like that guy,”

Rey Mysterio had to pull out of the WrestleMania match against El Grande Americano after getting injured on SmackDown this past Friday. The WWE Hall of Famer was replaced by the company’s newest signing Rey Fenix in the match.

Unfortunately for Fenix, it was El Grande who picked up the victory at the show. What the future holds for Chad Gable is unknown but maybe he should consider feuding with Americano to get on the Mania card next year.