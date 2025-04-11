Charlotte Flair Has ‘Significant Heat’ For Trying To Rattle Young Talents (Report)

Charlotte Flair is not the most popular star in WWE behind-the-scene nowadays.

The former Women’s Champion has been under fire in recent weeks for going off script in her promo battles with Tiffany Stratton during the build for their Women’s World Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided some update on how Flair is viewed backstage in light of these events. According to the report, Charlotte has significant heat for trying to rattle young talent in the way of other veterans:

“Charlotte Flair has significant heat backstage with one person saying “Charlotte is trying to rattle young talent in the way Cena used to and Randy used to but the problem is Charlotte has f***** this whole program because she can’t adjust like they could. She’s trying to embarrass Tiffany.”

The Queen is believed to have gone off script in the dual camera segment that she had with Stratton few weeks ago. The in-ring promo segment last week then made things worse as both the women strayed away from the pre-determined path. This led to an awkward conclusion to the whole thing which the company cut from the videos they uploaded on various social platforms.

The report notes that the segment last week was written with the idea of Tiffany retaliating against Flair for her earlier conduct and most of the personal jabs including the one about Ric Flair was pre-written. Though there is contradiction on whether or not Stratton’s ‘0-3’ line was part of the script.

It’s unknown how the company is planning to handle the feud after the recent developments and it’d be interesting to see which one of the two women walks out with the title at the Show of Shows.