Update On How Long Kevin Owens Might Stay Out of Action With Neck Injury

Kevin Owens is expected to be out of action for the rest of the year.

The former Universal Champion announced his neck injury during the April 4 episode of SmackDown. He confirmed that he’ll be stepping away from the promotion for a while for surgery.

Dave Meltzer provided an update on Owens’ status in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealing that the WWE star has already undergone the surgery. Furthermore he noted that Kevin is hoping to be back in the ring by WrestleMania 42 though it’s possible that the recovery takes longer:

“Kevin Owens’ surgery was believed to have taken place on April 7th. In most cases, this type of surgery leads to the person being out 12 to 15 months although there are other forms of neck surgery that can be done. Owens put the timetable as six to eight months, or maybe a year.”

The Canadian wrestling star was scheduled to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 prior to his injury. A new opponent has not been announced for The Viper at the PPV but stars such as Karrion Kross and Sheamus have expressed interest in facing the wrestling veteran at the Show of Shows.

Owens has addressed his injury since announcing it on SmackDown and in an interview, he revealed how long he had been dealing with it. You can check out his remarks on the matter here.