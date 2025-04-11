Charlotte Flair References 0-3 In Brutal Response to Fan

Charlotte Flair has been competing in for over a decade now, but the Queen of All Eras isn’t ready to hang up her boots and robe just yet. On X, a fan suggested that retirement was coming for Flair in the near future. Never at a loss for words, Flair bit back, claiming the knocking she was hearing wasn’t retirement calling, but the fan’s mom, who she suspects wants to be #4.

I think it’s your mom; she’s trying to be #4 https://t.co/g87jd4BUwA — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 11, 2025

The #4 line is a nod to Flair’s three divorces, a statistic brought up during a recent episode of WWE SmackDown. The line, delivered by Tifffany Stratton, was not part of the script and has sparked plenty of discussion about whether she and Charlotte (who also went off script) crossed the line. WWE has cut the line from its replays of the segment, though the entire segment remains in full on the USA Network’s YouTube channel.

Upon her divorce from Andrade in late 2024, Flair had hoped to keep it secret. That worked for months before news came out shortly after the Royal Rumble PLE. The news coming out quickly overshadowed Flair’s victory at the event and Flair has since said she didn’t want fans to know that she’d ‘failed again’ in another marriage.

Flair returned to WWE in February 2025 to become the first-ever two-time winner of the Women’s Royal Rumble. Prior to this, Flair had missed over a year due to an injury, one that Charlotte had feared would mark the end of her in-ring career. Now, Flair is back and is ready to go to war with Stratton at WrestleMania in this highly-personal feud between the two.