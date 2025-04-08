Watch: What Happened With CM Punk After Raw Went Off Air

CM Punk found a new tag team partner after this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota went off air.

The build for WrestleMania 41 continued on this week’s episode of the Red Branded Show. Bron Breakker once again showed his incredible athleticism in a viral moment after a fatal four way for his IC title was announced for the show of shows.

El Grande Americano also picked up a controversial win over LWO in a tag match, after which Rey Mysterio confronted Adam Pearce and a match between the two masked stars was then made official.

What Happened After Raw

Looks like @CMPunk got a new tag team partner in @bertkreischer who hit a pair of CHOKESLAMS after #WWERaw on @netflix went off the air! ? pic.twitter.com/2f985HBpBY — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2025

The main event of the show was a Paul Heyman promo, which was interrupted by Seth Rollins. The Architect first explained why Heyman should not help either Roman Reigns or CM Punk come WrestleMania. Rollins, however, then lured Punk out by threatening to attack Paul.

Seth laid out the Straight Edge star after a brawl when he came out and left Paul Heyman in shock after announcing that Heyman now owed him a favor too. Rollins retreated as the show went off air but Punk and Heyman stayed around the ring as A-Town Down under came out.

The duo of Austin Theory and Greyson Waller threatened to beat up Bert Kreischer who was in attendance for the show. Fortunately for Bert, Punk recovered in time and took out both the former NXT names before sharing a moment with the comedy star to end the show.