CM Punk Pushes For Chappel Roan to Get in the Ring

Chappell Roan has taken the music world by storm in recent years, but could the squared circle be next? Speaking to GQ Sports ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41, CM Punk shared his hope to see Roan in action.

“We need to get Chappel Roan in the ring, it’s what we need to do. She wore a lucha mask one time, she had some wrestling gear on. She looked good.”

The luchador outfit in question came during her set at Lollapalooza an included a blistering pink and blue outfit from the HOT TO GO! star. Following her performance, Willow Nightingale said Roan would be welcome in AEW while Nyla Rose was ready to bring the fight to the Grammy Award-winning artist.

If Roan was to compete in a WWE ring, she’d follow the likes of Bad Bunny, Cyndi Lauper, and ICP to step from the music world into pro wrestling. And with WrestleMania season being historically rich in celebrity involvement, fans know not to count out seeing Chappel Roan don her mask one more time, this time for a match.