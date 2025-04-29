Receipt Is Coming: CM Punk Breaks Silence On Paul Heyman’s WrestleMania 41 Betrayal

CM Punk has warned Paul Heyman after his WrestleMania 41 betrayal.

The Straight Edge Star cashed in his favor to force the former ECW Owner to be in his corner at the Show of Shows. The tactic did not work in favor of Punk, however, as Heyman ended up betraying him and Roman Reigns, to align with Seth Rollins.

Punk then appeared on the April 21 episode of Raw but he didn’t waste any time talking. The former AEW star attacked Heyman and Rollins only to be taken out by Bron Breakker in return.

The former World Champion talked about this turn of events among other things in an interview with Deadline. CM Punk warned his former advocate, saying that a receipt is coming:

“Heyman has betrayed me before. We’ve been friends for a very long time, and friends fight. Since he’s betrayed me before, he knows how this plays out. He knows there’s receipts coming for him, too. The betrayal and the mental pain, I think, are worse than the physical. I almost wish he would’ve done all that and stuck with Roman, because going with Seth was the real pain. But you know what? Seth needs him.”

Paul Heyman had been associated with CM Punk during his historic 434-day-long WWE Championship reign that ended in January 2013. Heyman betrayed the Chicago native later that year, costing him the Money In The Bank match and getting Brock Lesnar to attack him.

While Punk did not win at WrestleMania 41, it was still a monumental night for him as the WWE star fulfilled his lifelong goal of main eventing WrestleMania. You can check out how he celebrated after the show here.