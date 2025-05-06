CM Punk Opens Up On John Cena’s Farewell Tour: ‘We’re on the Same Road’

CM Punk is eager to be a part of the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena’s farewell tour but whether to fight with him or against him, that is the question.

John Cena is currently on the final run of his illustrious career. While he currently holds the top prize of the company, he is still set to hang up his wrestling boots by the end of this year. Cena, who recently turned heel, has said that he’ll retire as the “Last Real Champion.” While it has opened the doors to dream matches, Cena could be facing one of his rivals, CM Punk.

CM Punk is one Cena’s greatest rivals. They have had storied rivalry back in the day and it could be reignited. However, Punk is also ready to team up with John Cena is the situation arises.

Speaking to Tudum by Netflix, Punk highlighted being on a similar path as Cena. He stated that Cena deserves more credit for putting WWE above himself. Punk said:

“I think me and him are on the same road. We’re [both] closer to the end of our career than we are to the start of it. He’s another guy who doesn’t like talking about himself too much. John Cena has never asked for anyone to give him any kind of credit, he always put the company before himself, always put others before himself — I think it’s time we give back, say thanks, pat him on the back.”

While CM Punk and John Cena have crossed paths during Royal Rumble 2025, they are yet to compete in a singles match. They were the final two superstars in the Elimination Chamber match before Cena tapped him out. While CM Punk has expressed his desire to be a part of Cena’s farewell tour, he is not sure whether he will team up or fight him:

“I feel like it’s my duty to talk about him. Selfishly, I’d love to be a part of [Cena’s farewell tour] in any which way he possibly sees fit. He wants to tag with me, awesome. He wants to lock back up with me, fantastic. But as a fan, I’m just excited to be here to witness it all.”

Speaking of rivals, John Cena will be competing against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 10th in St. Louis. This will mark his first title defense after winning record-breaking 17th championship at WrestleMania 41.