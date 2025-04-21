John Cena On Heel Turn: A Legitimate Chance to Write History

John Cena stunned fans at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto when he turned heel and assaulted Cody Rhodes. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show following his WrestleMania victory, Cena reflected on embracing a new role this close to his retirement, a turn that few, if anyone, saw coming.

“I’ve got a legitimate chance to write history. So I don’t care what anyone else thinks about my choices at the current time. I’m going to do finally what I want to do for me.”

Cena has wasted no time in making history as he captured a record-breaking 17th WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 41: Sunday. Cena ended the 378-day reign of Cody Rhodes and has been endorsed by the man who’s record he broke, Ric Flair.

John Cena will be a part of tonight’s Raw where fans hope he will address his title win and potentially the nature of his relationship with The Rock. But with Cena vowing to ruin wrestling for fans, it remains to be seen what the new Undisputed WWE Champion will have to say.

For the use of quotes, please give an H/T to SEScoops.