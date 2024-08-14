CM Punk Makes Surprise Appearance At Rancid Concert in Chicago

WWE Superstar CM Punk has taken a break from beefing with Drew McIntyre to appear at a Rancid concert in his native Chicago. As seen in footage shared online, Punk embraces the band, consisting of Tim Armstrong, Matt Freeman, Lars Frederiksen, and Branden Steineckert, and poses with Armstrong.

CM Punk made an appearance during Rancid’s presentation at Wrigley Field ? pic.twitter.com/0kKzGQCEx5 — Teffo (@Teffo_01) August 14, 2024

The show was just the latest stop of the band’s ongoing tour of North America which will see Rancid perform in Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and Atlanta in the coming days. As for Punk, his future could be in Germany, as it has been reported that a rematch with Drew McIntyre could happen at WWE Bash in Berlin on August 31.

Wrestlers Outside of the Ring

Punk’s involvement at the Rancid concert is hardly the only wrestler to make waves at a gig recently. Over in AEW, Darby Allin (Punk’s first All-Elite) opponent, was launched into the crowd during a concert from Brody King’s band God’s Hate.

In June, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan showed her skills outside the ring when she threw the opening pitch at a Boston Red Sox game. Last week, Randy Orton also threw out a first pitch, this time at a game for his local St. Louis Cardinals. Clearly, WWE Superstars have appeal outside of the squared circle, and appearances in other forms of entertainment have proven especially popular. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on CM Punk, both in and out of the ring.