Cody Rhodes On His Torn Pectoral Injury “I’m Very Sorry That I got Hurt”

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes wants fans to know he is sorry for his injury from last year.

Rhodes shocked wrestling fans when he wrestled injured against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell on June 5, 2022. He hurt himself while lifting weights, resulting in a torn pectoral muscle. Despite the injury, Rhodes competed in a Hell in a Cell match and defeated Rollins.

While fans have praised Rhodes’s effort in the match, he wants his supporters to know he is sorry for the injury. In the post-royal rumble press conference on Jan. 28, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp asked Rhodes about the injury, and the WWE superstar apologized for getting hurt.

“…I do want people to know I’m really sorry. I’ve never been hurt; I felt genuinely bulletproof. I’m very sorry that I got hurt, and it happens right, but I’m just glad that I had the chance to go out. …Once a doctor says it can’t get hurt any worse, then I have to be out there. Chicago means so much to me, and I’m myself on the chair, and I’m so embarrassed and defeated. Half my body is no longer functioning. I know that match registers with people and I really appreciate it. It doesn’t register with me, because that’s what I’m supposed to do.” -Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and Triple H

Triple H Praises Cody Rhodes’s Return From Injury

Although Rhodes is apologetic about his pectoral injury, Chief Control Officer Triple H has praised Rhodes for his return and how he dealt with the injury. After Rhodes, the press conference, Triple H credited the WWE superstar’s dedication.

“…Going through what he did for all of us, for this industry, for himself, I know what’s the like. I’ve been in that spot. Unfortunately, a few different times, and I can admire what goes in with that, and for him to turn that around and come back tonight and do what he did is amazing in it of itself,” said Triple H. He also added that Rhodes is a special talent and human being.

Rhodes won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match on Jan. 28. He will challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.