Becky Lynch’s WWE Return Stalled Over Creative Concerns

Former WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has been away from WWE TV for quite some time and her rumored return was also delayed. Well, reports have emerged regarding the reason behind it.

Speaking on The Hump, Sean Ross Sapp discussed Lynch’s return plans and noted that creative plans were pitched for her a few months back. However, those plans didn’t materialize.

“There was creative pitched for her in January. It didn’t end up happening. I don’t know exactly what the creative was, but I know it wasn’t like a one-on-one match. I don’t know if it was a three-way, four-way, tag team—whatever it might’ve been.”

Sapp said that though ‘The Man’ has not been featured on WWE programming, she has been under WWE contract for at least four or five months. However, he noted that Becky Lynch hasn’t shown interest in being part of uninspired or lazy storytelling. Sapp said:

“She’s been signed, she’s been under contract for months—at least four or five that I know of. But she hasn’t been brought to TV to do anything or anything like that. She’s very smart though. She knows what creates buzz. But she also doesn’t want lazy booking. I don’t think she wants that. She wants something inspired.”

While fans were expecting Becky Lynch to return around WrestleMania, she cleared the air regarding her pro wrestling future. During her appearance as Guest Monologist at the Ultimate Improv Show on April 11th, Lynch stated:

“It’s WrestleMania season, isn’t it? Look, I’m not wrestling anymore. Maybe one day, but not right now. But my husband is!”

Meanwhile, her husband and fellow WWE star Seth Rollins is headlining WrestleMania Saturday against CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Amid her absence, Becky Lynch was also featured in Chime’s commercial, joining Deion Sanders and Kai Cenat in a campaign.