‘Damian Priest Live’ Added To SummerSlam Weekend

If you don’t think Cleveland is going to give Damian Priest a champion’s welcome, think again.

WWE announced Monday morning that on August 2, the day before SummerSlam, that The Agora Cleveland will play host to Damian Priest Live which will feature the premiere of WWE 24: Damian Priest, but will also involve a live panel discussion involving Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

Details about the forthcoming documentary are below:

“WWE 24: Damian Priest is an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the long, obstacle-filled journey that Priest endured on his path to becoming World Heavyweight Champion. The documentary features exclusive interviews with El Campeón and his family, WWE Hall of Famers Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Undertaker and Paul Heyman, members of The Judgment Day and other WWE Superstars.”

Priest will obviously have a big weekend in the ring as well considering the stakes he has at WWE SummerSlam. ‘El Campeón’ will be putting his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against GUNTHER and if one’s been following the storyline, Priest is looking for a lot to prove in his championship reign while GUNTHER is all the more willing to take the mantle.

The Agora Cleveland will not only play host to Damian Priest Live, but will showcase Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland and Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show during the weekend as well.

Priest has held the World Title since WrestleMania XL, but has yet to get a definitive win against a major name and much of the thought from critics (and from on-air foes) is that he’s just keeping the title warm for GUNTHER.

