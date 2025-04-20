Watch: Unseen Footage of Damian Priest Being Helped To Back After Brutal WrestleMania 41 Match

Damian Priest might have suffered an injury at WrestleMania 41.

The former World Champion went to war with Drew McIntyre at the Show of Shows when the two faced each other in a Sin City Street Fight on night 2 of the PPV.

Neither of the competitors held anything back, and they used weapons like the steel steps and steel chair to inflict brutality on each other while trying to win the bout.

Towards the end of the match, Drew delivered a Future Shock DDT to Priest onto the steel steps but Damien somehow survived and continued the fight.

Damian Priest Helped To Back After WrestleMania 41 Match

The Scottish Warrior finally sent Damian crashing through not one but two tables on the outside of the ring. He followed it up with a Claymore into a chair to get the pin.

A fan video of the aftermath of the bout which has surfaced online, shows Damian Priest having to be helped to the back by the officials.

While an injury has not been confirmed as of this writing, it seems almost impossible that Priest walked away without at least some damage after the brutal match.

Whether he’ll have to take some time off is something that would be revealed later. Stay tuned to SEScoops for more updates on his health.