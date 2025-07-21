Damian Priest Weight Loss
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Damien Priest On ROH Rejection: A Character In A Non-Character Company

by Thomas Lowson

Damien Priest recently opened up about his challenging time in Ring of Honor, revealing that despite his best efforts, he struggled to connect with the fans. Priest explained on Busted Open Radio that his focus was on developing a strong character, but he found himself in a company that prioritized high-impact moves over character work.

“I was trying to be a character in a non-character company. They just wanted to see cool moves, and I was trying to give them something different.”

Bully Ray, who witnessed Priest’s journey firsthand, recounted how Priest’s attempts to stand out were often overlooked by the ROH audience, who were more interested in the in-ring action than the personalities behind the performers. Despite this, Priest would spend much of 2018 as Ring of Honor World Television Champion before later signing with WWE.

In WWE, Priest has been given ample opportunity to showcase his character, from being the ‘Archer of Infamy’ to a dark figure during his Judgment Day tenure. While ROH may not have been the right fit for Priest, he has proven that succeeding in wrestling relies on much more than moves in the ring.

At 42, Damian Priest Proves Age Is Just a Number in WWE
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News