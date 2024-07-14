Dominik: ‘Rhea Ripley’s Been Avoiding Me, I’ll Try To Fix Things On Raw’

Dominik Mysterio is hoping to fix things with Rhea Ripley on the next episode of Raw following the climactic ending to this week’s show.

In the main event, Dominik and Liv Morgan defeated Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega, marking Dom’s first WWE victory over his father. After the match, it appeared that Dominik was ready to give in to Morgan’s advances until Rhea Ripley returned and confronted her ‘Dom Dom.’

Making Things Right

While Mysterio is well and truly in the ‘doghouse’ the former NXT North American Champion is ready to fight for his (on-screen) relationship with Rhea Ripley. Speaking to ESPN, Mysterio gave his happiness on a scale of 1-10 during the Raw main event.

“I had finally beaten that deadbeat, I was about a ten. I was about a solid 9.5-10. Not even taking Liv into consideration. Just the fact that I had beaten that deadbeat. Once Mami’s music hit and everything happened afterward, I felt like I was at about a two, maybe a one.”

When asked about his current situation with Ripley, Mysterio admitted that it’s been tough to talk to her in recent days, but he’s confident thing will work out.

“I tried my best to communicate with her. She’s kind of avoided me as of now, but she kind of has no choice but to see me on Mondays. So, I’m going to fix things. I’m going to do my best to fix things on Monday.”

What’s to Come?

We don’t know what will be said between the two on next week’s Raw but fans won’t have to wait long. It’s been confirmed that Rhea will open the show and fans will no doubt be intrigued to hear what she has to say in her first promo since vacating the WWE Women’s World Championship.

As for Liv Morgan, she’ll likely continue to try and play Ripley and Dominik against one another. While Liv quickly ran from the ring when Ripley returned, backstage footage suggests that she is happy to see Rhea back (and at odds with Dominik.) With SummerSlam around the corner, some have predicted a Ripley-Morgan title match but that has yet to be confirmed. Until then, fans will remain gripped by what has become one of the most popular love triangles we’ve seen in years.